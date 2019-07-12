$312.62 Million in Sales Expected for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report $312.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.60 million and the highest is $315.70 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $310.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 305,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $507,289.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,518. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 432,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth $34,178,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 611,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

