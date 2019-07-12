$365.06 Million in Sales Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to report sales of $365.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $413.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

TMST stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 312,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,976. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $322.76 million, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,890,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Timkensteel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,612 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter valued at $4,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.