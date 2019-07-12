$369.15 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $369.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.30 million. Exterran posted sales of $343.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $351.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.40 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exterran by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exterran by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Exterran by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,733. The stock has a market cap of $487.51 million, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.06. Exterran has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

