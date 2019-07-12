$409.28 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report $409.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $442.06 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $342.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $552.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 416,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.