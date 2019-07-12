$595.58 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $595.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.30 million. Align Technology reported sales of $490.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $283.91. The company had a trading volume of 474,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,145. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $681,124.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $835,768.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $4,892,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock worth $17,483,871 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $20,558,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 36.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 253.6% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

