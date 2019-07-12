$693.01 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report sales of $693.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.90 million to $701.15 million. Icon posted sales of $641.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.63.

Shares of ICLR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 111,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,573. Icon has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Icon by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,353,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Icon by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,390,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at $84,127,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Icon by 47.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 484,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

