$81.52 Million in Sales Expected for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post $81.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Novocure reported sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year sales of $334.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $356.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $502.28 million, with estimates ranging from $469.41 million to $564.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Novocure in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 686,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,572. Novocure has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $52,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,354,762.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,470 shares of company stock valued at $48,223,770. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novocure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Novocure by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

