$858.45 Million in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report $858.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.64 million to $912.26 million. Pinduoduo posted sales of $409.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.74 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.14. 4,545,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,674. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion and a PE ratio of -9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

