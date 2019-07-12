Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80, 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

