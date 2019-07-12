Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.75). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Leerink Swann cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,568,660.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,303,479 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,423 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 950,781 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,911,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 372,093 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,875,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 473,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

