Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Svb Leerink cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.69.

ACRS opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 999.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,303,479 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 1,103,423 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 950,781 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,911,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 372,093 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,875,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

