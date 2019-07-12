Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.

ACOR opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.30. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 338,294 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 779.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 243,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,061 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

