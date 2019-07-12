Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IOTS. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98. Adesto Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $30,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

