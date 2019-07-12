Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,350.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $47,350.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00006247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00820232 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004062 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

