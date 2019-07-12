Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $105.16 million and $40.89 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, IDAX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001095 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 319,703,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,882,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Zebpay, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, HADAX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Liqui, Bithumb, BitMart, FCoin, Koinex, Crex24, Gate.io, IDAX, OOOBTC, CoinBene, Binance, Tokenomy and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

