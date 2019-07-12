Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.77.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $160,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

