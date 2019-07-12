Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.70

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and traded as high as $31.72. Alico shares last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alico by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alico by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alico by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in Alico by 5.3% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alico by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.