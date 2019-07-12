Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 51,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $7,600,407.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,895,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 780.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

