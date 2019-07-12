Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.60. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 253,054 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $357.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

