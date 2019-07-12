AllSafe Trading Up 1.3% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $150,374.00 and approximately $3,530.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,397,023 coins and its circulating supply is 7,772,624 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

