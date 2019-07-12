Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Altagas stock opened at C$19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14.

Get Altagas alerts:

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark downgraded Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.