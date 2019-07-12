AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.95 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.