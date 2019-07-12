AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Shares Gap Up to $90.53

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.30, but opened at $90.53. AmerisourceBergen shares last traded at $89.01, with a volume of 42,807 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,890,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,722 shares of company stock worth $13,946,443 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,787,000 after purchasing an additional 411,607 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.