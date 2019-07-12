Analysts Anticipate Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post ($0.37) Earnings Per Share

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gevo an industry rank of 190 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$5.10 to C$5.20 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Cesarek acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.26% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 122,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02. Gevo has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 101.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

