Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $140.81.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.28. The company had a trading volume of 510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $108.25 and a 1 year high of $172.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $26,877,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 4,785 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $684,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,211 shares of company stock valued at $46,467,434. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

