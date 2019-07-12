Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

PDCE opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,262 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $75,433.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,873.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,752 shares in the company, valued at $662,149.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,714 shares of company stock worth $120,058. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.