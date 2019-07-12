Analysts Set Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 126,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,968. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $224.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 269,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

