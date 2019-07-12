Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price at $32.80

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 455,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,619. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94. M.D.C. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $37.60.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $647.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.26 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 30,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $991,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $677,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 146,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,962 shares of company stock worth $7,671,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,807.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

