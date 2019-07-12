Analyzing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million 1.21 $88.98 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $2.92 million 19.18 -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Senmiao Technology -158.15% -41.71% -34.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jiayin Group and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Senmiao Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

