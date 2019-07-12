Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.92

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 7461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,763 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $92,398.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,851 shares of company stock valued at $71,001,790. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,575,000. Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,673,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,057,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

