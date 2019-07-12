Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2019 – Anavex Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company's proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. "

7/3/2019 – Anavex Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2019 – Anavex Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2019 – Anavex Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Anavex Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2019 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/15/2019 – Anavex Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AVXL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 376,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 174,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

