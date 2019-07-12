Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, May 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

