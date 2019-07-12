Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $52.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

