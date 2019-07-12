ArcticCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,846.00 (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArcticCoin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArcticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArcticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.