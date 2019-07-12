Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.60

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 1077877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $224.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $93,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $134,935.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,309 shares of company stock worth $33,602,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

