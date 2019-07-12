Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.22 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia and COSS. During the last week, Ark has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $45.22 million and $532,001.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Livecoin, COSS, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

