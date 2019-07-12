ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of ARKEMA/S stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27. ARKEMA/S has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $2.353 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. ARKEMA/S’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

