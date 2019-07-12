ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.19. ASE Technology shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 2,291,465 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. CLSA raised shares of ASE Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 6,277,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,891 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 660,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 485,466 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,725,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 475,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 681,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 218,072 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.