Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,380 ($31.10).

AHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Sylvania Platinum from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total value of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £49,545 ($64,739.32).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,258 ($29.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,079.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

