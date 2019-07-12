Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $346.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 671.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 79,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.