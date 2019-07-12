Athene (NYSE:ATH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE ATH opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Athene had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Athene will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $877,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,808.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 106,633 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

