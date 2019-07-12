AurumCoin (AU) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,995.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00271681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.01400449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00128765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

