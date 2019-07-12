Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

CAR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.81. 1,330,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,275. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Mark J. Servodidio sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,408,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $263,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

