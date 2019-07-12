Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.11

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and traded as high as $60.80. Axis Capital shares last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 17,030 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.16). Axis Capital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

