Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Axos Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $22,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $20,716,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,897,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,727,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

