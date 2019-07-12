Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.91.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.98.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,235,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,651.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 536,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.