Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Given a $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Bank Of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 296,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 280,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

