Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Set at $34.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.55.

OZK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 26,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,029. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $249.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2,250.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,072 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 244,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 119,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,347,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

