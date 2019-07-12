Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €98.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.37 ($110.89).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €87.40 ($101.63) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.48. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

