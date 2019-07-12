Barclays Raises AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target to GBX 4,100

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,370 ($44.04) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($930.23) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,453.75 ($45.13).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,986 ($52.08) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,836.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,232 ($55.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.06%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

